

Discover Dimitri Arvanitis’ Fall Winter 2017.18 lookbook captured by Kira Bunse, featuring the handsome Nicolas Boeuf represented by Bananas Models. Styling is courtesy of Gary David Moore.

The collection is a reflection of growing up in between two cultures and their relation to each other nowadays. What started as a quite naive research that was focussed on fashion and visuals of the early 00s and Berlin being the ultimate place to be, it gained deeper meaning and made much more sense after my residence in Athens, where the financial crisis and the arrival of refugees seem more present than in any other country. I adopted prints and elements (fist and flash, Berlin flag) from a label called Industrie 77. back in its day, which seem to fit present protests around the globe. The embroidered German eagle emblem on the other hand is headless because of the deep V-necks and leaves its political orientation – whether it is looking to the left or right – open. The materials variate from very heavily bleached and airbrushed raw denims, sprayed leather, polyester satins to nylons (which were specifically used for the Tru-Spec inspired garments, a leading American supplier for safety equipment). – from Dimitri Arvanitis

