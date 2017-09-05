BACKSTAGE AT MODE SUISSE – EDITION 12

Discover behind the scene action from the 12th edition of Mode Suisse Spring Summer 2018 show, captured exclusively for D’SCENE / MMSCENE magazine by photographer Rafael dos Santos.

In focus were models Golo Fischer, Janusz Kuhlmann, Noah Tschopp and Remo Latzke represented by One Time Management, wearing the latest collections from Garnison and Adrian Reber.

Models Remo Latzke, Golo Fischer, Janusz Kuhlmann, Noah Tschopp at One Time Management

Designers Garnison and Adrian Reber

Photographer Rafael Dos Santos

Special Thanks Yannick Allen and Nicolas Eberhardt