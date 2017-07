Models Janusz Kuhlmann & Remo Latzke, both represented by One Time Management team up for The Lost Garden story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by Walker & Hartmann Photography. In charge of styling was Patrischa Humm, who for the story selected pieces from the likes of Topman, Jack & Jones, Dondup, Herren Globus, to name a few.

See more of the story after the jump: