Take a behind the scenes look of Mode Suisse Edition 11 presented yesterday in Zurich. Taking us backstage at ADRIAN REBER, GARNISON and JULIAN ZIGERLI’s latest collections is photographer Elisha Daniel.

Models: GOLO FISHER, JANUSZ KUHLMANN, JOSUHA ATTAFUA, LINUS WEBER and NOÉ CUENDET at One Time Management

Special thanks for the realization goes to YANNICK AELLEN, NICOLAS EBERHART & LUCIEN MIKE WOODTLI