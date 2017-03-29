Mr. MATTHEW NOSZKA for MMSCENE IS ALMOST HERE!

April edition of MMSCENE Magazine print edition is around the corner and we are exclusively revealing the 2nd teaser cover starring the very busy MATTHEW NOSZKA. For the cover story Noszka was posing in Milan for a shoot by Fashion Photographer ADRIANO RUSSO with styling from IVAN RASIC.

Stay tuned for more from the new issue – out on FRIDAY.

Matthew is wearing military inspired shirt from Moncler four 2nd teaser cover.

Photographer ADRIANO RUSSO – adrianorusso.com

Fashion Stylist IVAN RASIC

Grooming IVONA MILOŠEVIC

MODEL MATHEW NOSZKA at w360 Management

Production assistants Anastasia Agurbash, Vanja Pantin & Susanna Battaggia