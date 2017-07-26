PS PAUL SMITH Spring Summer 2018 Collection



Discover PS Paul Smith‘s Spring Summer 2018 collection, presented at Pitti Uomo. Inspired by 1970s Japanese counterculture, the collection is a mixture of music sub-cultures, surfing and the Japanese interpretation of American military clothing

Across the collection, blue is the dominant colour, offered in a range of complementary shades then punctuated with bright contrast colours and expressive prints. The new PS Paul Smith octopus is the mascot of the collection, appearing in a variety of prints and applications across clothes, shoes and accessories. – from Paul Smith

