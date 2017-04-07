PRADA Nonconformists Campaign by Willy Vanderperre

Discover Prada‘s latest campaign – Nonconformists, part of 365, Prada’s visual stream of advertising, photographed in January, the same day as Prada’s fashion show, by Willy Vanderperre.

These Prada campaign images present a new sense of intimacy, a conversation between viewer and models. Each is a character in themselves, a persona, expressing their own identity alongside that of the clothes. The images contrast subtle monochrome portraits, emphasising the individuality of each model, with “portraits” of key Prada looks. Juxtaposed, they emphasise the intimate, intrinsically personal relationship between the wearer and their clothes. – from Prada

See more after the jump:



Photographer: Willy Vanderperre

Female Models: Lexi Boling, Mia Brammer, Kris Grikaite, Natalie Westling.

Male Models: Aiden Andrews, Clement Chabernaud, Michel de Haan, Alpha Dia, Kassian Ibrahim, Mikolaj Kajak, Adam Osborne, Kerkko Sariola, Quintin Van Konkelenberg

Location: Milan, January 15th, 2017