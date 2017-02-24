Fernando Cabral, Benoit Michel, Elias de Poot, Willow and Roberts for 10 Men
10 Men Magazine features models Fernando Cabral, Benoit Michel, Elias de Poot, Willow and Roberts on the covers of their Spring Summer 2017 edition. Fernando Cabral posed in Emporio Armani for Benjamin Lennox, Quentin de Briey captured Benoît Michel in Haider Ackermann, Elias de Poot is wearing Balenciaga for his cover lensed by Blommers and Schumm, and styled in Prada Willow and Roberts posed for Harry Carr.
Fernando Cabral wearing EMPORIO ARMANI photographed by Benjamin Lennox
styled by Garth Spencer.
Hair: Lyndell Mansfield
Make-up: Sharon Dowsett
Photographer’s assistants; Pablo Freda and Jori Komulainen
Fashion assistants: Dominic Cadogan and Kathryn Rust
Digital operator: Freddy Lee
Casting: Beth Dubin
Elias de Poot wearing BALENCIAGA, photographed by Blommers and Schumm,
styled by Gary David Moore.
Hair: Matt Mulhall
Photographers’ assistant: Vytas Kumas
Fashion assistants: Nico Carmandaye and Felix Paradza
Casting: Piotr Chamier
Production: Emily Miles at Mini Title
Willow and Roberts wearing PRADA AW17, photographed by Harry Carr
styled by Jack Borkett.
Grooming: Kiyoko Odo
Photographer’s assistants: Alessandro Tranchini and Federico Radaelli
Fashion assistants: Caio Reis and Riccardo Zanola
Casting: Madeleine Ostlie at AAMO
Casting Production: Romain Nougaret at Cadence Paris
Benoît Michel wearing HAIDER ACKERMANN, photographed by Quentin de Briey
styled by Hector Castro.
Hair: Alexander Soltermann
Make-up: Houda Remita
Photographer’s assistants: Paul Jedwab and Simon Nagel
Fashion assistants: Elena Psalti, Sid Yahao Sun and Vincent Thibault
Casting: Simone Bart Rocchietti
Street casting: Martin Franck and Christopher Landais
Producer: Anne-Sophie Krissi
On-set producer: Carlos Esteves
For more log on to www.10magazine.com