Fernando Cabral, Benoit Michel, Elias de Poot, Willow and Roberts for 10 Men

10 Men Magazine features models Fernando Cabral, Benoit Michel, Elias de Poot, Willow and Roberts on the covers of their Spring Summer 2017 edition. Fernando Cabral posed in Emporio Armani for Benjamin Lennox, Quentin de Briey captured Benoît Michel in Haider Ackermann, Elias de Poot is wearing Balenciaga for his cover lensed by Blommers and Schumm, and styled in Prada Willow and Roberts posed for Harry Carr.





Fernando Cabral wearing EMPORIO ARMANI photographed by Benjamin Lennox

styled by Garth Spencer.

Hair: Lyndell Mansfield

Make-up: Sharon Dowsett

Photographer’s assistants; Pablo Freda and Jori Komulainen

Fashion assistants: Dominic Cadogan and Kathryn Rust

Digital operator: Freddy Lee

Casting: Beth Dubin

Elias de Poot wearing BALENCIAGA, photographed by Blommers and Schumm,

styled by Gary David Moore.

Hair: Matt Mulhall

Photographers’ assistant: Vytas Kumas

Fashion assistants: Nico Carmandaye and Felix Paradza

Casting: Piotr Chamier

Production: Emily Miles at Mini Title

Willow and Roberts wearing PRADA AW17, photographed by Harry Carr

styled by Jack Borkett.

Grooming: Kiyoko Odo

Photographer’s assistants: Alessandro Tranchini and Federico Radaelli

Fashion assistants: Caio Reis and Riccardo Zanola

Casting: Madeleine Ostlie at AAMO

Casting Production: Romain Nougaret at Cadence Paris

Benoît Michel wearing HAIDER ACKERMANN, photographed by Quentin de Briey

styled by Hector Castro.

Hair: Alexander Soltermann

Make-up: Houda Remita

Photographer’s assistants: Paul Jedwab and Simon Nagel

Fashion assistants: Elena Psalti, Sid Yahao Sun and Vincent Thibault

Casting: Simone Bart Rocchietti

Street casting: Martin Franck and Christopher Landais

Producer: Anne-Sophie Krissi

On-set producer: Carlos Esteves

