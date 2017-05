Supermodel Adrien Sahores teams up with fashion photographer Tomas Falmer for Italienska Toner story coming from the pages of Plaza Uomo‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Robert Nordberg, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Boss, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Canali, Alexander McQueen, Hermes, and Valentino among other.