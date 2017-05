The handsome Aleksa Gavrilovic at Fox Fashion Agency teams up with fashion photographer Milos Nadazdin for Place to be story coming from the pages of Men’s Health Serbia‘s June 2017 edition. Styling is work of Ivan Radojcic, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, H&M, Scotch&Soda, and Converse Jack Purcell.





Images courtesy of Fox Models – www.foxmodel.com