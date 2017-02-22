Alex Newman in Much Ado About Nothing for MMSCENE Magazine #13 Issue

Much Ado About Nothing story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition by fashion photographer Tamihito Yoshida at Red Studio features Alex Newman at Red Model Management. Beauty is work makeup artist Gabbie Lee and hair stylist Sean Chiu.

Stylist Syan Leung, assisted by Ricka Au, dressed Alex in looks from top brands such as Ermengildo Zegna, J crew, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ports 1961, Etro, Hugo Boss, Bally, Canali, and Jimmy Choo.





Photographer Tamihito Yoshida at Red Studio

Stylist Syan Leung

stylist assistant Ricka Au

Makeup artist Gabbie Lee

Hair stylist Sean Chiu

Model Alex Newman at Red Model Management

