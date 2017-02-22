Alex Newman in Much Ado About Nothing for MMSCENE Magazine #13 Issue

Much Ado About Nothing story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition by fashion photographer Tamihito Yoshida at Red Studio features Alex Newman at Red Model Management. Beauty is work makeup artist Gabbie Lee and hair stylist Sean Chiu.

Stylist Syan Leung, assisted by Ricka Au, dressed Alex in looks from top brands such as Ermengildo Zegna, J crew, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ports 1961, Etro, Hugo Boss, Bally, Canali, and Jimmy Choo.


Photographer Tamihito Yoshida at Red Studio
Stylist Syan Leung
stylist assistant Ricka Au
Makeup artist Gabbie Lee
Hair stylist Sean Chiu
Model Alex Newman at Red Model Management

