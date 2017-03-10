French model Alexander Morel stars in Campus story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Seok MinKyook. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Kim MinJeong. For the story Alexander is wearing selected pieces from the likes of American Apparel, J.Crew, Kenzo, and Greedilous among others.

See more of the story after the jump:





Jacket: Vêtements

Hoodie: American Apparel

Hoodie: Snake 89

Pants : Nasty Habit

Shoes : New Balance

Jacket: custom vintage

Shirt: Nasty Habit

Jeans: J.Crew

Coat: Kenzo

Jacket: Greedilous

Shirt: vintage

Pants & Hat: Nasty Habit

Jacket Greedilous

Shirt & Pants: Nasty Habit

Shoes: New Balance

Photographer : Seok MinKyoo

Model : Alexander Morel @alexanderwmlm

Make-up / hair : Kim MinJeong