MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alexander Morel in Campus by Seok MinKyoo

French model Alexander Morel stars in Campus story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Seok MinKyook. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Kim MinJeong. For the story Alexander is wearing selected pieces from the likes of American Apparel, J.Crew, Kenzo, and Greedilous among others.

See more of the story after the jump:


Jacket: Vêtements
Hoodie: American Apparel
Hoodie: Snake 89
Pants : Nasty Habit
Shoes : New Balance

Jacket: custom vintage
Shirt: Nasty Habit
Jeans: J.Crew

Coat: Kenzo
Jacket: Greedilous
Shirt: vintage
Pants & Hat: Nasty Habit

Jacket Greedilous
Shirt & Pants: Nasty Habit
Shoes: New Balance

Photographer : Seok MinKyoo
Model : Alexander Morel @alexanderwmlm
Make-up / hair : Kim MinJeong

