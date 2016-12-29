MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alexander Weber by Alessandro Lo Faro

By  |  Comments

Alexander Weber

Milan-based fashion photographer Alessandro Lo Faro shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session titled Kiwi starring fresh faced Alexander Weber represented by d’men at d’management Group. In charge of styling was David Lin, who for the story selected pieces from the likes of Pierre Cardin, Cos, Zara, Fenty x Puma, Gentle Monster, Saint Laurent, Asos, Alexander McQueen, Mixseven, Fay, and Sandro. Beauty is work of Roberto Gilardoni.

For more of the story continue bellow:


Alexander Weber

Jacket stylist’s own
Rings photographer’s own

Alexander Weber

Alexander Weber

Blazer Pierre Cardin
T-shirt Cos
Pants Zara
Shoes Fenty x Puma
Sunglasses Gentle monster
Scarf Saint Laurent
Socks stylist’s own

Alexander Weber

Sweater Cos
Sweater Fenty x Puma
Choker stylist’s own

Alexander Weber

Alexander Weber

Jacket stylist’s own
Rings photographer’s own
Pants Asos
Shoes Alexander McQueen

Alexander Weber

Alexander Weber

Coat Mixseven
T-shirt Cos
Pants stylist’s own

Alexander Weber

Coat Fay
T-shirt Cos
Pants Sandro

Alexander Weber

Sweater Fenty x Puma

Alexander Weber

Blazer Pierre Cardin
T-shirt Cos
Pants Zara
Scarf Saint Laurent

Model Alexander Weber at D’Men @alexanderwebernz
Makeup: Roberto Gilardoni
Styling: David Lin – @davicilinch
Photographer Alessandro Lo Faro – alessandrolofaro.tumblr.com – @alessandrolofaro

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons