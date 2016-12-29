MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alexander Weber by Alessandro Lo Faro
Milan-based fashion photographer Alessandro Lo Faro shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session titled Kiwi starring fresh faced Alexander Weber represented by d’men at d’management Group. In charge of styling was David Lin, who for the story selected pieces from the likes of Pierre Cardin, Cos, Zara, Fenty x Puma, Gentle Monster, Saint Laurent, Asos, Alexander McQueen, Mixseven, Fay, and Sandro. Beauty is work of Roberto Gilardoni.
For more of the story continue bellow:
Jacket stylist’s own
Rings photographer’s own
Blazer Pierre Cardin
T-shirt Cos
Pants Zara
Shoes Fenty x Puma
Sunglasses Gentle monster
Scarf Saint Laurent
Socks stylist’s own
Sweater Cos
Sweater Fenty x Puma
Choker stylist’s own
Jacket stylist’s own
Rings photographer’s own
Pants Asos
Shoes Alexander McQueen
Coat Mixseven
T-shirt Cos
Pants stylist’s own
Coat Fay
T-shirt Cos
Pants Sandro
Sweater Fenty x Puma
Blazer Pierre Cardin
T-shirt Cos
Pants Zara
Scarf Saint Laurent
Model Alexander Weber at D’Men @alexanderwebernz
Makeup: Roberto Gilardoni
Styling: David Lin – @davicilinch
Photographer Alessandro Lo Faro – alessandrolofaro.tumblr.com – @alessandrolofaro