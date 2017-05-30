Alexander Weber Stars in Under the Rainbow for MMSCENE Magazine #15 Issue
The gorgeous Alexander Weber at Iconic Management is back on the pages of MMSCENE Magazine, this time he is the star of Under the Rainbow story captured for our 15th edition by fashion photographer Franck Glenisson. Makeup is also work of Franck Glenisson for Make UP For Ever.
OUT NOW IN PRINT $21.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
For the beauty session Alexander is wearing selected looks from Zara, Maison Martin Margiela, Agnes B, Levi’s, and Tissot Paris. Discover more of the story bellow:
Photographer Franck Glenisson
Stylist Lova Freedom
Makeup artist Franck Glenisson for Make UP For Ever
Model Alexander Weber at Iconic Management