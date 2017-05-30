The gorgeous Alexander Weber at Iconic Management is back on the pages of MMSCENE Magazine, this time he is the star of Under the Rainbow story captured for our 15th edition by fashion photographer Franck Glenisson. Makeup is also work of Franck Glenisson for Make UP For Ever.

For the beauty session Alexander is wearing selected looks from Zara, Maison Martin Margiela, Agnes B, Levi’s, and Tissot Paris. Discover more of the story bellow:





Photographer Franck Glenisson

Stylist Lova Freedom

Makeup artist Franck Glenisson for Make UP For Ever

Model Alexander Weber at Iconic Management