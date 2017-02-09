Best of Men’s Spring Summer 2017 by Andreas Larsson for Purple Fashion

Photographer Andreas Larsson teams up with stylist Mattias Karlsson for Best of Men’s S/S 2017 Fashion story coming from the pages of Purple Fashion Magazine‘s latest edition. Stars of the session are Riccardo Thornhill, Dom Hance, Otis, and Luke Rapata at AMCK, Jamie and Arthur at Tomorrow is Another Day, Dru at Next, and Louis Marzin at Wilhelmina. Set design is work of Georgina Pragnell, with casting direction from Adam Hindle at Streeters. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Kristina Ralph Andrews and hair stylist Matt Mulhall at Streeters.





Website: purple.fr