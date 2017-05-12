MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Arden by Martijn Smouter

Fashion photographer Martijn Smouter shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Arden at Alpha Model Management. For the session Arden is wearing selected pieces from Nils by Jac Hensen, Garcon Model, Zara, Calvin Klein, Monoceros, H&M, Levi, and Coolcat.

See more of the story bellow:


Costume: Nils by Jac Hensen

Swimwear: Garcon Model

Costume: Zara
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Socks: Happy socks
Shoes: Models own

Swimwear: Monoceros

Blouse: H&M
Belt: Zara
Pants: Zara

Pantalon: zara
Shoes: Nils by Jac Hensen

Jeans: Levi
Jacket: Coolcat
Underwear: Calvin Klein

Underwear: Garcon model

Costume: Nils by Jac Hensen

Blouse: H&M
Belt: Zara
Pants: Zara

Sweater: H&M

Blouse: H&M
Belt: Zara
Pants: Zara

Photography: Martijn Smouter www.martijnsmouter.nl
Model: Arden at Alpha Model Management

