MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Arden by Martijn Smouter
Fashion photographer Martijn Smouter shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Arden at Alpha Model Management. For the session Arden is wearing selected pieces from Nils by Jac Hensen, Garcon Model, Zara, Calvin Klein, Monoceros, H&M, Levi, and Coolcat.
See more of the story bellow:
Costume: Nils by Jac Hensen
Swimwear: Garcon Model
Costume: Zara
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Socks: Happy socks
Shoes: Models own
Swimwear: Monoceros
Blouse: H&M
Belt: Zara
Pants: Zara
Pantalon: zara
Shoes: Nils by Jac Hensen
Jeans: Levi
Jacket: Coolcat
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Underwear: Garcon model
Costume: Nils by Jac Hensen
Blouse: H&M
Belt: Zara
Pants: Zara
Sweater: H&M
Blouse: H&M
Belt: Zara
Pants: Zara
Photography: Martijn Smouter www.martijnsmouter.nl
Model: Arden at Alpha Model Management