Supermodel Armando Cabral takes the pages of Flaunt Magazine‘s Cadence edition captured by fashion photographer Alexander Saladrigas. In charge of styling for But the Reservation Confirmation Said “Honeymoon Suite” story was Jimi Urquiaga, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Opening Ceremony, J.W.Anderson, Gucci, Etro, Roberto Cavalli, Loewe, and Lanvin among other. Art direction is courtesy of Dfernando Zaremba, with grooming from Homa Safar using M.A.C Cosmetics.



