MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Austin Warner in Grey by Malcolm Bacani
The handsome Austin Warner represented by MSA LA stars in Grey story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen. For the session Austin is wearing selected looks from H&M, Aldo, Topman, Zara, Adidas, Calvin Klein, All Saints, and Asos.
sweater: h&m
pants: topman
sandals: aldo
distressed sweater: zara
shoes: adidas
pants: topman
jacket: topman
pants: calvin klein
shoes: adidas
jacket: all saints
shirt: asos
pants: topman
Model: Austin Warner @thewarnerbrother
Agency: MSA LA
Photographer & Stylist: Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen – @luvgenation