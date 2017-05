Top models Filip Hrivnak, David Trulik, Tae Eun Bang, and Christopher Einla star in Awaken story coming from the pages of GQ China‘s May 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Giampaolo Sgura, with styling from Grant Pearce, and beauty by hair stylist Ezio Diaferia, and makeup artist Letizia Morle.





Website: www.gq.com.cn