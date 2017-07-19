MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Banlieue by Lotus Josephine
Models Philippe Escalambre and Marc Schulze team up for Banlieue story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Lotus Josephine. In charge of styling was Valerie Duardo, with art direction from Audie Umali, and grooming by Hikaru Hirano.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from brands such as Gucci, Loewe, Givenchy, Public School, Maison Martin Margiela, Balmain, Haider Ackermann, and Marni among other. Styling assistance by Rich Polio.
Photographer: Lotus Josephine @lotusjosephine
Art Direction: Audie Umali @audieumali
Stylist: Valerie Duardo @valerieduardo
Styling assistance: Rich Polio
Groomer: Hikaru Hirano
Models: Philippe Escalambre at State MGMT, Marc Schulze at VNY