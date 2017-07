L’Officiel Hommes Germany enlists models Baptiste Faure and Oleg Ulrich to star in Gelackt story coming from the pages of their Summer 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Jana Gerberding, with styling from Isabelle Thiry, and grooming by Gregor Makris. Casting direction by Affa Osman.





Website: www.lofficiel-hommes.de