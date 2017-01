Supermodel Baptiste Giabiconi takes the cover story of Reflex Homme‘s January / February 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Jeremy Dubois. In charge of styling was Edem Dossou, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Givenchy, and Gucci among others. Makeup is work of beauty artist Qin Huo.





Website: www.reflexmag.com.ar