MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bart Ackermans by Michael Kai Young
Fashion photographer Michael Kai Young shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Bart Ackermans at Next Model Management. Makeup is work of beauty artist Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Burberry and Davines.
Photography Michael Kai Young @michaelkaiyoung || michaelkaiyoung.com
Makeup Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Burberry and DAVINES @alexandredeslauriers
Model Bart Ackermans at NEXT @bart_ackermans