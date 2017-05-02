MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bart Ackermans by Michael Kai Young

By  |  Comments

Bart Ackermans

Fashion photographer Michael Kai Young shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Bart Ackermans at Next Model Management. Makeup is work of beauty artist Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Burberry and Davines.

For more of the story continue bellow:


Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Bart Ackermans

Photography Michael Kai Young @michaelkaiyoung || michaelkaiyoung.com
Makeup Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Burberry and DAVINES @alexandredeslauriers
Model Bart Ackermans at NEXT @bart_ackermans

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons