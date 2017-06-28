MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ben Nordberg by Tom Buck
The handsome Ben Nordberg represented by IMG Models updates his portfolio with an exclusive MMSCENE PORTRAITS series captured by fashion photographer Tom Buck. In charge of styling was Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, with grooming from Jess Buckley, and retouching by Sam Trenouth.
For more of the session continue bellow:
Model: Ben Nordberg at IMG Models Worldwide @bennordberg
Photography: Tom Buck www.tombuckphotography.co.uk || @tbuck9
Styling: Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah @iamdarkwah
Grooming: Jess Buckley @jesssummerb
Retouching: Sam Trenouth @samtrenouthretouching