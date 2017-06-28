MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ben Nordberg by Tom Buck

By  |  Comments

Ben Nordberg

The handsome Ben Nordberg represented by IMG Models updates his portfolio with an exclusive MMSCENE PORTRAITS series captured by fashion photographer Tom Buck. In charge of styling was Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, with grooming from Jess Buckley, and retouching by Sam Trenouth.

For more of the session continue bellow:


Ben Nordberg

Ben Nordberg

Ben Nordberg

Ben Nordberg

Ben Nordberg

Ben Nordberg

Model: Ben Nordberg at IMG Models Worldwide @bennordberg
Photography: Tom Buck  www.tombuckphotography.co.uk  || @tbuck9
Styling: Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah @iamdarkwah
Grooming: Jess Buckley @jesssummerb
Retouching: Sam Trenouth @samtrenouthretouching

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons