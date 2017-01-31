MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Benjamin Hall by David Suarez
Colombian fashion photographer David Suarez shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring Benjamin Hall represented by Front Management. In charge of styling was Daniela Sendra, who for the story selected pieces from brands such as Armani, Benetton, Zara, Tommy Hilfiger, and Hugo Boss among other. Grooming is work of Monica Marquet.
Sweater Benetton
Blazer Armani
Pants Maison Manila
Tennis Shoes New Balance
Shirt Thomas Pink
Sweater Pants & Shoes Benetton
Coat Juan Studios
Turtleneck Zara Men
Shirt Benetton
Coat Tommy Hilfiger
Pants Armani
Shirt Thomas Pink
Sweater Galo Bertin
Blazer Armani
Pants Benetton
Shirt Raw Culture
Blazer Angulo
Coat Hugo Boss
Pants & Boots Benetton
Turtleneck Angulo
Shirt Thomas Pink
Blazer Galo Bertin
Turtleneck, Pants & Boots Benetton
Shirt Thomas Pink
Sweater Zara Men
Turtleneck Tommy Hilfiger
Sweater Galo Bertin
Blazer & pants Armani
Coat Maison Manila
Shoes Benetton
Photography – David Suárez @davidsuarezph
Model – Benjamin Hall @benhall at Front Management @frontmanagement
Styling – Daniela Sendra @gesendra
Grooming – Monica Marquet @monicamarquet