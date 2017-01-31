MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Benjamin Hall by David Suarez

Benjamin Hall

Colombian fashion photographer David Suarez shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring Benjamin Hall represented by Front Management. In charge of styling was Daniela Sendra, who for the story selected pieces from brands such as Armani, Benetton, Zara, Tommy Hilfiger, and Hugo Boss among other. Grooming is work of Monica Marquet.

See more of the session bellow:


Benjamin Hall

Sweater Benetton
Blazer Armani
Pants Maison Manila
Tennis Shoes New Balance

Benjamin Hall

Shirt Thomas Pink
Sweater Pants & Shoes Benetton
Coat Juan Studios

Benjamin Hall

Turtleneck Zara Men
Shirt Benetton
Coat Tommy Hilfiger
Pants Armani

Benjamin Hall

Shirt Thomas Pink
Sweater Galo Bertin
Blazer Armani
Pants Benetton

Benjamin Hall

Shirt Raw Culture
Blazer Angulo
Coat Hugo Boss
Pants & Boots Benetton

Benjamin Hall

Turtleneck Angulo
Shirt Thomas Pink
Blazer Galo Bertin

Benjamin Hall

Turtleneck, Pants & Boots Benetton
Shirt Thomas Pink
Sweater Zara Men

Benjamin Hall

Turtleneck Tommy Hilfiger
Sweater Galo Bertin
Blazer & pants Armani
Coat Maison Manila
Shoes Benetton

Photography – David Suárez @davidsuarezph
Model – Benjamin Hall @benhall at Front Management @frontmanagement
Styling – Daniela Sendra @gesendra
Grooming – Monica Marquet @monicamarquet

