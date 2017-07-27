MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Berik Kazymzhanov by Marco Imperatore
Safe Place story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Marco Imperatore features the handsome Berik Kazymzhanov at Eat Models Kazakhstan. In charge of styling was Simona Mottola, with grooming from Costanza Giacomini.
For the session Berik is wearing selected pieces from the likes of River Island, Chenlin Mao, Levis, Topman, and Lacoste. To discover more of the session continue bellow:
coat: River Island
Gilet: Chenlin Mao
Gilet: Chelin Mao
Pants: Levis
Coat: River Island
Gilet: Chenlin Mao
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Chenlin Mao
Sweater: Lacoste
Pants: Chelin Mao
Scarf: Stylist’s Own
Coat: River Island
Gilet: Chenlin Mao
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Chenlin Mao
Coat: Chelin Mao
Pants: Topman
Belt: Stylist’s Own
Sweater: Lacoste
Pants: Chelin Mao
Gilet: Chelin Mao
Pants: Levis
Photographer: Marco Imperatore www.marcoimperatore.com || @marcoimperatore
Model: Berik kazymzhanov @berik_kazymzhanov at Eat Models Kazakhstan
Grooming: Costanza Giacomini @CostanzaGiacomini
Stylist: Simona Mottola www.voguish.it