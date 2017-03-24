Elle Men Thailand March 2017 Cover Story Starring Supermodel Brad Kroenig

Supermodel Brad Kroenig takes the cover story of Elle Men Thailand‘s March 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Alan Gelati at ASG Paris. In charge of styling was Steven Doan, with creative direction from Kristoffer Svensson, and casting by Seona Taylor Bell. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Tomas Lorenz at ASG Paris.

For An American in Paris story Brad was styled in selected looks from top brands such as Versace, Dior Homme, Dolce & Gabbana, Canali, Alexander McQueen, and Givenchy to name a few.



