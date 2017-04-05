Brandon Lee Poses for DA MAN Style Spring Summer 2017 Issue

DA MAN Style Magazine enlists up and comer Brandon Lee (Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson’s son) for the pages of their Spring Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Mitchell Nguyen McCormack. In charge of styling was Lauren LaRocca, assisted by Paul Coggiola, with grooming from Grace Phillips at State Artists Management using GOA Skincare. For the story Brandon is wearing selected looks from the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim, Vivienne Westwood, Comme des Garçons Play x Converse, Obey, and Chapter.

“It really all started when I came to Milan for the first time a couple seasons ago and sat at the show. That’s when I met Stefano and Domenico for the first time. We instantly became friends. One of the highlights of working with them was getting on stage at the after party and singing like crazy with those guys. I feel like that’s where the connection really started. And, of course, soon after that, the campaign in Capri was shot. It really feels like I am part of the family when I see those guys, and I couldn’t tell you what an honor it is to work with them.” – Brandon Lee on staring in Dolce & Gabbana‘s latest campaign.





For more log on to: daman.co.id