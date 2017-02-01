MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Brian & Pierce in Can’t Have by Hui-Yu
Can’t Have story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Hui-Yu features models Brian at Nevs and Pierce at Eelin Entertainment. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Weic Lin and makeup artists Snowkei Lan and Crystal Liu. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Nadi Studio.
See more of the story bellow:
Photographer: Hui-Yu – hui-yu.com
All designed by: Nadi Studio
Models:Brian Altemus (Nevs), Pierce (Eelin Entertainment)
Hair stylist: Weic Lin
Makeup artists: Snowkei Lan, Crystal Liu