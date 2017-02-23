New Class of Male Models by Bruce Weber for VMAN Spring Summer 2017 Issue

VMAN Magazine enlists fashion photographer Bruce Weber to capture Cavalcade of Beginners cover story for their Spring Summer 2017 edition. Stars of the session are Jake Lahrman, Jules Horn, Carson Aldridge, Jacob Hankin, Drew Gendron, Dusty Lachowicz, Mark Brent, Remington, Brian Shimansky, Michael Spadino, Filip Hrivnak, Holden Lower, Justin Rock, and Ryan Barrera Law.

In charge of styling was Paul Cavaco with prop styling from Philipp Haemmerle, and production by Gwen Walberg (Little Bear Inc). Grooming is work of Regine Thorre, with hair styling from Gerald Decock.





For more log on to: vman.com