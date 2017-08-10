CHRIS MOORE Stars in High Voltage for MMSCENE AUGUST ISSUE

High Voltage story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2017 edition by fashion photographer Peter Tamlin features the handsome Chris Moore at Wilhelmina Models. In charge of styling was Marc Anthony George, with grooming from Alexandre Deslauriers using MAC.

For the session captured in New York, Chris is wearing selected looks from Kenzo, Issey Miyake, Bond Hardware, Y3, Rochambeau, Marcelo Burlon, Landlord, Siki Im, Lacoste, and Retrosuperfuture. To discover more of the story continue bellow:





Photographer: Peter Tamlin

Fashion Editor: Marc Anthony George

Model: Chris Moore at Wilhelmina Models

Grooming: Alexandre Deslauriers using MAC

COSMETICS (P1M.ca)

Location: New York City

Originally published in MMSCENE August 2017 Issue – Issue 017.