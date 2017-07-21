MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Chris by Per Florian Appelgren
The handsome Chris represented by Aquamarine Models updates his portfolio with an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Per Florian Appelgren. In charge of grooming was Timo Bloom. Retouching by Mauro Mancuso. For the story Chris is wearing jewellery from ViKa Jewels.
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model Chris c/o Aquamarine Models @yungbreezy419
Grooming by Timo Bloom @timobloom
Jewellery is by ViKa Jewels @vikajewels
Photography PFA Per Florian Appelgren Photography www.perflorianappelgren.de || @pfa_perflorianappelgren
Retouched by Mauro Mancuso