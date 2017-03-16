Christopher Einla in Spring Men’s Trend for New York Times T Magazine

By  |  Comments

Christopher Einla

Up and comer Christopher Einla at 16MEN stars in Spring Men’s Trend: Stripes on Stripes story captured by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd for The New York Times T Style Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Jason Rider, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Marni, Lanvin, McQ by Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons, Boglioli, and Moncler among other. Hair styling is work of Teiji Utsumi at Bryant Artists using Bumble and Bumble. Casting direction by Arianna Pradarelli.


Christopher Einla

Christopher Einla

Christopher Einla

Christopher Einla

