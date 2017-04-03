Christopher Einla & Myrthe Bolt for WSJ. Magazine April 2017 Style & Design Issue

Up and comers Myrthe Bolt and Christopher Einla team up for Good Jeans: Denim Looks for Him and Her story captured for the April 2017 Style & Design edition of WSJ. Magazine by fashion photographer Ben Weller. In charge of styling was Margherita Moro, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Maison Margiela, Valentino, 7 for All Mankind, Vetements x Levi’s, Brunello Cucinelli, Marc Jacobs, Raf Simons, and McQ by Alexander McQueen among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chi Wong, and makeup artist Niamh Quinn.


WSJ. Magazine’s April Style & Design Issue,  Available on Newsstands April 8, 2017 – www.wsj.com

