MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Christopher Rain in Woodland by Il Retallack
Woodland story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Il Retallack features the handsome Christopher Rain at Kult South Africa. In charge of styling was Megan van Eck, who for the session selected looks from H&M, Aclindoor, Woolworths, Topman, Zara, Pip Crooks, All Saints, Acne Studios, and Cotton On.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Coat – Woolworths
Trousers – Vintage
Jumper – H&M
Coat – Topman
Cardigan – Stylist own
Pants – Zara
Coat – Pip Crooks
Shoes – H&M
Coat – All Saints
Jumper – H&M
Trousers – Acne Studios
Shoes – H&M
Knit- H&M
Pants- Aclindoor
Belt- Vintage
Knit- Cotton On
Pants- Aclindoor
Top – H&M
Pants – Aclindoor
Photo: Il Retallack @ilretallack || www.ilretallack.com
Stylist: Megan van Eck @moodymegx
Model: Christopher at @kultsouthafrica || @christopher.rain