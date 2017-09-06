Fashion photography duo Chuando & Frey captured the cover story of our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Visual Reality edition featuring models Ostap B and Lucas K at AVE Management. In charge of styling was our fashion editor Randolph Tan, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Marc Teng at Atelier using Sebastian Professional and Urban Decay.

For Tomorrowland story models are wearing selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Adidas X Kolor, Comme Des Garcons, Prada, Dsquared2, Lanvin, Off-White, Undercover, Zen Chi, Y-3, Dries Van Noten, and Gucci. Photo assistance by Melvin Leong and Vincent Ng, and styling assistance by Samuel Joshua and Zhang Minhua.





Models: Ostap B and Lucas K at AVE Management

Hair and Makeup Marc Teng at Atelier using Sebastian Professional and Urban Decay

Fashion Stylist: Randolph Tan

Photographers: Chuando & Frey

Photography Assistants Melvin Leong and Vincent Ng

Styling Assistants Samuel Joshua and Zhang Minhua

