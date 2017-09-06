Tomorrowland with Ostap & Lucas by Chuando & Frey for D’SCENE #7 Issue
Fashion photography duo Chuando & Frey captured the cover story of our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Visual Reality edition featuring models Ostap B and Lucas K at AVE Management. In charge of styling was our fashion editor Randolph Tan, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Marc Teng at Atelier using Sebastian Professional and Urban Decay.
GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT AND DIGITAL
For Tomorrowland story models are wearing selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Adidas X Kolor, Comme Des Garcons, Prada, Dsquared2, Lanvin, Off-White, Undercover, Zen Chi, Y-3, Dries Van Noten, and Gucci. Photo assistance by Melvin Leong and Vincent Ng, and styling assistance by Samuel Joshua and Zhang Minhua.
Models: Ostap B and Lucas K at AVE Management
Hair and Makeup Marc Teng at Atelier using Sebastian Professional and Urban Decay
Fashion Stylist: Randolph Tan
Photographers: Chuando & Frey
Photography Assistants Melvin Leong and Vincent Ng
Styling Assistants Samuel Joshua and Zhang Minhua
Get your copy of D’SCENE Summer 2017 issue in PRINT and DIGITAL.