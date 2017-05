Up and comer Conner Rowson teams up with fashion photographer Sergi Pons for Chameleon Colors story coming from the pages of GQ Spain‘s June 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Jesus Cicero, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes, and Fendi among other. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Monica Marmo.





Website: www.revistagq.com