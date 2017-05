Top models Connor Newall and Laurie Harding team up with Lexi Boling for the cover story of Vogue Thailand‘s May 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Natth Jaturapahu, with styling from Aeri Yun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shingo Shibata and makeup artist Justine Purdue. Production by Ann Narissara.





