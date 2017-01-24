Rich & Alex Labbee in The Contest by Michael Descoteaux
Fashion photographer Michael Descoteaux shares with us his latest story titled The Contest featuring Rich at Folio Models and Alex Labbee at Dulcedo Models. In charge of styling was Camille Internoscia, with beauty from hair stylist Mathieu Jacob and makeup artist Gabbie McGuire.
For the session captured in Montreal, Canada models are wearing pieces from Zara, DSquared, Adidas at Influence U, Topman, Urban Outfitters, Y3 at Influence U, Stussy, Wings & Horns at InfluenceU, Le 31 at Simons, Bachour at InfluenceU, Naked and Famous, and Everlast.
Website: www.michaeldescoteaux.com