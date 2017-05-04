MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Cooper by Taylor Hall O’Brien
Fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring fresh faced Cooper represented by Marilyn Paris and Ignite Models Minneapolis. For the story Cooper was styled in looks from Dolce & Gabanna, Coach, Band of Outsiders, Levi’s, and Adidas.
See more of the portrait series bellow:
Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – www.taylorhallobrien.com
Model: Cooper at Marilyn Paris, Ignite Models – Minneapolis