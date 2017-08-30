MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cory Bower by Henry Wu
Fashion photographer Henry Wu shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Cory Bower represented by MSA Models. In charge of styling was Charlie Ward, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of 2xist, Dolce & Gabbana, John Galliano, Gucci, Armani, Ted Baker, Marc Jacobs, and Bottega Veneta.
To see more of the story continue bellow:
Tank Top: 2xist
Pants: Dolce Gabbana
Suspenders: John Galliano
Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Armani
Tie: Ted Baker
Shirt and pants: Bottega Veneta
Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Armani
Tie: Ted Baker
Tank Top: 2xist
Pants: Dolce Gabbana
Suspenders: John Galliano
Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs
Shirt and pants: Bottega Veneta
Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs
Tank Top: 2xist
Pants: Dolce Gabbana
Suspenders: John Galliano
Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs
Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Armani
Tie: Ted Baker
Tank Top: 2xist
Pants: Dolce Gabbana
Suspenders: John Galliano
Shirt and pants: Bottega Veneta
Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs
Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Armani
Tie: Ted Baker
Model: Cory Bower at MSA Models – @cory_bower || @msamodels
Fashion Stylist: Charlie Ward – @charliewardstyles
Photographer: Henry Wu – @hello.henry