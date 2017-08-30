MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cory Bower by Henry Wu

Cory Bower

Fashion photographer Henry Wu shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Cory Bower represented by MSA Models. In charge of styling was Charlie Ward, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of 2xist, Dolce & Gabbana, John Galliano, Gucci, Armani, Ted Baker, Marc Jacobs, and Bottega Veneta.

Cory Bower

Tank Top: 2xist
Pants: Dolce Gabbana
Suspenders: John Galliano

Cory Bower

Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Armani
Tie: Ted Baker

Cory Bower

Shirt and pants: Bottega Veneta

Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Armani
Tie: Ted Baker

Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs

Shirt and pants: Bottega Veneta

Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs

Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs

Shirt and pants: Bottega Veneta

Pajama Set: Marc Jacobs

Model: Cory Bower at MSA Models – @cory_bower || @msamodels
Fashion Stylist: Charlie Ward – @charliewardstyles
Photographer: Henry Wu – @hello.henry

