Models Lucas Dambros and Cristi Isofii star in the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Middle East‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Ryan Simo. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Prada, Emporio Armani, Marni, Ports 1961, Corneliani, Brunello Cucinelli, and Hilfiger Denim among other. Grooming is work of Letizia Pecchia.