MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daan Bach by Alexander Bello
Up and comer Daan Bach represented by Le Management stars in an exclusive sesion captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alexander Bello. In charge of styling was Evelina Nässén, assisted by Gulistan Karro, with grooming from Jessica de la Torre. For the story Daan is wearing looks from the likes of Tiger of Sweden, ACNE Studios, Cheap Monday, Livia Schück, and Wood Wood among other. Photo assistance by Ellinor Sjöberg.
See more of the session bellow:
Tracksuit – Nikolaj D’etoiles
Topp – Tiger of Sweden
Shirts – Wood Wood
Pants – ACNE Studios
Jacket – Livia Schück
Shirt – ACNE Studios
Hoodie – Adidas
sweatshirt – Cheap Monday
Pants – ACNE Studios
Jacket – Peak Performance
Sweatshirt – Cheap Monday
Sweatshirt – Wood Wood
T-shirt – Sweet sktbs
Jeans – Livia Schück
Jacket – Odeur Studios
Shirt – Nikolaj D’etoiles
T-shirt & Pants – Cheap Monday
Sweatshirt – Victor Lind
Pants – Livia Schück
Shoes – Adidas
Model – Daan Bach at Le Management @daanbach
Photographer – Alexander Bello @alexanderbello
Styling – Evelina Nässén @evnas
Grooming – Jessica de la Torre @delatorrejessica
Photo assistant – Ellinor Sjöberg
Styling assistant – Gulistan Karro