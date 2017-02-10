MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daan Bach by Alexander Bello

By  |  Comments

Daan Bach

Up and comer Daan Bach represented by Le Management stars in an exclusive sesion captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alexander Bello. In charge of styling was Evelina Nässén, assisted by Gulistan Karro, with grooming from Jessica de la Torre. For the story Daan is wearing looks from the likes of Tiger of Sweden, ACNE Studios, Cheap Monday, Livia Schück, and Wood Wood among other. Photo assistance by Ellinor Sjöberg.

See more of the session bellow:


Daan Bach

Daan Bach

Tracksuit – Nikolaj D’etoiles
Topp – Tiger of Sweden

Daan Bach

Shirts – Wood Wood
Pants – ACNE Studios

Jacket – Livia Schück

Daan Bach

Jacket – Livia Schück
Shirt – ACNE Studios

Daan Bach

Hoodie – Adidas
sweatshirt – Cheap Monday
Pants – ACNE Studios

Daan Bach

Jacket – Peak Performance
Sweatshirt – Cheap Monday

Daan Bach

Sweatshirt – Wood Wood
T-shirt – Sweet sktbs
Jeans – Livia Schück

Daan Bach

Jacket – Odeur Studios
Shirt – Nikolaj D’etoiles
T-shirt & Pants – Cheap Monday

Daan Bach

Sweatshirt – Victor Lind
Pants – Livia Schück
Shoes – Adidas

Model – Daan Bach at Le Management @daanbach
Photographer – Alexander Bello @alexanderbello
Styling – Evelina Nässén @evnas
Grooming – Jessica de la Torre @delatorrejessica
Photo assistant – Ellinor Sjöberg
Styling assistant – Gulistan Karro

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons