Up and comer Dalibor Urosevic takes the cover of 7th Man Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer John-Paul Pietrus. In charge of styling was KK OBI, with beauty from hair stylist Daniel Dyer, and makeup artist Adam De Cruz. For the second cover Dalibor (Drea Model Placement) was joined by Manami Kinoshita.





