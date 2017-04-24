MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Damon Nelson by Patrick Park

Discover the latest exclusive session captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Patrick Park featuring the handsome Damon Nelson represented by Two Management. For the story Damon is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Ralph Lauren, Guess, Vans, Forever 21, and Nicki Lund.

To see more of the series continue bellow:


Leather Jacket from Forever 21
Pants from Nicki Lund

Coat from Guess
Shoes from Vans

Sweater from Ralph Lauren

Model Damon Nelson at Two Management
Photographer Patrick Park – www.patrickparkphoto.com

