MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Damon Nelson by Patrick Park
Discover the latest exclusive session captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Patrick Park featuring the handsome Damon Nelson represented by Two Management. For the story Damon is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Ralph Lauren, Guess, Vans, Forever 21, and Nicki Lund.
To see more of the series continue bellow:
Leather Jacket from Forever 21
Pants from Nicki Lund
Coat from Guess
Shoes from Vans
Sweater from Ralph Lauren
Model Damon Nelson at Two Management
Photographer Patrick Park – www.patrickparkphoto.com