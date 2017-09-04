Models Marian Dragan, Mark Maceachen (both at I Love Models Milan) and Tal Friedman (Why Not Model Management) team up with the one and only Paris Hilton for the cover story of our D’SCENE MAGAZINE‘s Visual Reality edition. In charge of photography was Igor Cvoro, with styling from Emily Lee at Photographers Milano, and casting direction + production by Zarko Davinic.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida and makeup artist Arianna Campa, both represented by Close Up Agency. Retouching by Luka Ukropina. Production and casting direction assistance by Katarina Djoric, with styling assistance from Rujana Cantoni. For the session Paris and models were styled in selected looks from the likes of Philipp Plein, Siviglia, Ermanno Scervino, Wolford, Levi’s, Luvon, Giuseppe Zanotti Design, and Moschino.

“I get calls every single day from different networks and production companies that want to do another Paris Hilton Reality Show. I’ve turned everything down. For me to do something, it would really have to be groundbreaking, innovative and new. I was one of the first to have a reality show and I had so much fun doing it but now I want to focus on being a businesswoman, so it’s not much of a priority compared to my business and brand.” – Paris on doing Reality TV again. Read entire Paris Hilton interview + see more of the shoot on our D’SCENE Magazine’s online page.

Cover Star: Paris Hilton @PARISHILTON at DT MODEL MANAGEMENT @dtmodelmgmt

Photographer Igor Cvoro @igorcvoro

Stylist Emily Lee @emilylee1111 at Photographers Milano

Models: Marian Dragan at I LOVE MODELS Milan and TAL FRIEDMAN at WHY NOT MODEL MANAGEMENT

Hair Stylist Andrew Guida @andrew_ciao at Close Up Agency

Makeup Artist: Arianna Campa @ariannacampa_makeup at Close Up Agency @closeupmilanoagency

Casting Director and Production Zarko Davinic

Production and Casting Assistant Katarina Djoric @katarina.djoric

Stylist Assistant: Rujana Cantoni

Location Studio OCTA @studio.octa in Milano

Special thanks to @iamdavidtodd

Retouching Luka Ukropina @lukau13_retouch

For the session captured in Milano by Fashion Photographer Igor Cvoro, our D’SCENE Milan Fashion Editor Emily selected for Paris to wear Ermanno Scervino dress and Jitrois jacket for the print cover, while she’s dressed in total look Moschino for the digital cover. Paris is also wearing pieces from the likes of DROMe, Philipp Plein and Luvon to name a few.

