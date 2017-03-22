Peak Performance: Dylan Roques Stars in New York Times T Style Magazine

Peak Performance story captured for The New York Times T Style Magazine‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Stef Mitchell features up and comer Dylan Roques at 16MEN. In charge of styling was Jason Rider, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Dries Van Noten, Prada, Valentino, Lanvin, Sacai, and Versace. Beauty is work of makeup artist Satoko Watanabe and hair stylist Naoki Komiya at Julian Watson Agency. Casting by Arianna Pradarelli.



