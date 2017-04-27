Edward Wilding Stars in How To Spend It Magazine Spring 2017 Issue

Top model Edward Wilding takes the pages of The Financial Times – How To Spend It Magazine‘s Spring 2017 edition lensed by fashion photographer Diego Merino. In charge of styling for Mix and match menswear that amps up the smooth story was David Lamb, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Bottega Veneta, Canali, Dolce & Gabbana, DSquared2, Ermenegildo Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Prada, and Ralph Lauren among other. Grooming is work of Lee Machin at Caren Agency using Elemis Grooming Range.



