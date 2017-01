Italian model Elbio Bonsaglio teams up with fashion photographer Ivan Genasi for Fashion Dandy story coming from the pages of Esquire Serbia‘s January / February 2017 edition. In charge of styling, casting and art direction was Ivan Rasic. Beauty is work of Chiara Guizzetti. For the session Elbio is wearing selected looks from the likes of Canali, Dolce & Gabbana, Trussardi, Hugo Boss, and Moncler among other.