MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Elliott Law by Blake Ballard
The handsome Elliott Law updates his portfolio with a recent black & white session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. Elliott is represented by DT Model Management in Los Angeles, Soul Artist Management in New York, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, Ave Management in Singapore, and Factor Chosen in Atlanta.
Model: Elliott Law |DT Model Management, Soul Artist Management, Sight Management, Ave Management, and Factor Chosen|
Photography: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com